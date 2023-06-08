Arizona

Freight train carrying vehicles derails, crushing new cars and trucks

 Photos from the derailment scene showed heavy damage to many vehicles and freight cars.

Coconino County Emergency Management

Authorities are trying to determine the cause of a freight train derailment in northern Arizona that heavily damaged 23 cars and a load of new vehicles.

Coconino County Emergency Management officials said the derailment occurred around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday east of Williams, which is 33 miles (53 kilometers) west of Flagstaff.

They said the BNSF train cars were carrying a variety of new cars, vans and truck.

This image provided by the Coconino County Emergency Management shows a freight train derailment, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 east of Williams, Ariz. (Coconino County Emergency Management )

Photos from the derailment scene showed heavy damage to many vehicles and freight cars, white vans poking out of other damaged rail cars and an upside-down vehicle crushed under another freight car.

County Emergency Management officials said cleanup was already underway Thursday morning.

There was no immediate word from Texas-based BNSF Railway about the derailment.

U.S. & World

politics 26 mins ago

Senate confirms highest-ranking Muslim official in US govt after 2-year GOP blockade

Mexico 49 mins ago

Migrant charged in blaze at Mexican detention center that killed 40, injured dozens

There have been a rash of train derailments across the country in recent months, deepening concerns about rail safety in the U.S.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Arizonatrain
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us