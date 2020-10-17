Tensions Escalate at ‘Free Speech' Rally in San Francisco

Tensions quickly escalated at what organizers called a free speech rally and protest held Saturday afternoon at San Francisco's United Nations Plaza.

Dozens of counter protesters arrived prior to the event's 1 p.m. start time. Philip Anderson, who organized the rally and also planned a protest against big tech outside of Twitter's headquarters, was seen getting punched in the face in video posted on social media. The group accuses Twitter of censoring conservative views.

“It doesn’t hurt, but I might need to go to a dentist,” Anderson said.

Anderson later tweeted a photo of his injuries with the caption: "Antifa attacked me for no reason."

Anderson does not live in California, but he flew there and put together the event.

A very small group turned out to support Anderson. They identify as supporters of President Donald Trump, and post their conservative views on social media.

Note the video embedded below contains graphic language.

Philip Anderson, a free speech rally leader, punched by counter protester and pushed back into barricaded area at UN Plaza in SF. Rally has not started yet. #ProudBoys #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/NcNopIyDAX — Denis Ivan Perez (@dpi_19) October 17, 2020

They say violence is not the answer.

“The violence needs to end,” Anderson said. “It has nothing to do with Donald Trump or anyone else. It has to do with free speech.”

Anderson and his supporters did take to the stage briefly, but as counter protesters shouted them down the rally ended abruptly after about 10 minutes.

San Francisco police were on hand to separate the two groups, but the rally organizers were clearly outnumbered.

“We don’t need those types of people in San Francisco,” said local resident Carole Selignan. “We don’t need a new fascist movement in this country.”

Kristina Lee, another San Francisco resident, said that people need solidarity.

“What we need is working class solidarity against that rhetoric that’s divisive and pits the working class against one another,” Lee said.