Fox News Photographer Killed in Ukraine

Pierre Zakrewski was wounded in the same attack that injured correspondent Benjamin Hall on Monday

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Fox News photographer Pierre Zakrzewski was killed in Ukraine when the vehicle he was traveling in with reporter Benjamin Hall was struck by incoming fire, Fox News said on Tuesday.

Hall has been hospitalized since the incident on Monday, which happened when they were newsgathering in Horenka, outside of Kyiv, the network said.

As a war photographer, Zakrzewski had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for Fox, according to a memo sent to Fox employees by Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media.

“His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched,” Scott said.

He was the second journalist killed in Ukraine in two days. Brent Renaud, a documentary filmmaker and another veteran of covering war zones, died Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle.

