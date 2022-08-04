Four Louisville Officers Facing Federal Charges in Drug Raid That Led to Breonna Taylor's Death

Four Louisville police officers are now facing federal charges in the drug raid that led to Breonna Taylor’s death, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the charges at a press conference Thursday, saying the Justice Department alleges that the offenses the officers are charged with "resulted in Ms. Taylor's death," NBC News reported.

Det. Joshua Jaynes with the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department obtained the no-knock warrant used in the March 13, 2020 search of Taylor's apartment.

During the early morning raid, police shot and killed Taylor. Officers opened fire after Taylor's boyfriend, believing an intruder was trying to break in, fired a gun toward the door.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.