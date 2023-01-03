news

Four Bodies Recovered From Last Week's Fatal Helicopter Crash Near New Orleans

The companies declined to name the victims.

US Coast Guard
David McNew/Getty Images

The bodies of four people killed in a helicopter crash near New Orleans last week have been recovered, company officials said Tuesday.

The craft, carrying a pilot and three passengers, came down at 8:40 a.m. Thursday in the Gulf of Mexico after it picked up workers from a platform operated by Houston-based Walter Oil & Gas, officials said.

The three companies said in a joint statement that “the remains of all four occupants in the aircraft involved in the event (Thursday) in the West Delta area, have been recovered.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

newsLouisianaus coast guard
