Fotis Dulos, Husband of Missing Connecticut Mother, Arrested on Murder Charge: Lawyer

What to Know Jennifer Dulos, a suburban mother of five from Connecticut, vanished May 24 after dropping her children off at school

Her estranged husband has been charged with murder; he and his girlfriend previously had been charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution. Both pleaded not guilty

Authorities had received thousands of tips in their quest to find Jennifer Dulos, but they've turned up no sign of her in more than seven months

Fotis Dulos, the husband of a suburban Connecticut mother of five who vanished after dropping her children off at school in late May, has been arrested on a murder charge, his lawyer told reporters Tuesday.

Norm Pattis, outside Fotis Dulos' Farmington home, told reporters he had just learned of the arrest warrant and said two other arrests were happening simultaneously -- one on a charge of murder, another on a charge of conspiracy. He did not identify who else was being arrested, nor did he comment further on the murder allegation. Connecticut State Police only confirmed Tuesday that Fotis Dulos had been taken into custody.

Dulos -- along with his girlfriend Michelle Troconis -- have been charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, with whom he had been involved in a contentious divorce. Both have pleaded not guilty to those charges. It wasn't clear if Troconis was the other person charged with murder in Jennifer Dulos' disappearance. News 4 has reached out to her attorney for comment.

Also under investigation: a former Fotis Dulos attorney who allegedly had been with him the morning Jennifer Dulos disappeared. Fotis Dulos is expected in Norwalk court later Tuesday; he is expected to face a $6 million bond hearing and Pattis said he is working to expedite that bail hearing.

Though he didn't comment on the murder allegation Tuesday, Pattis has denied his client had any involvement in his wife's disappearance.

Last year, Connecticut State Police released a 38-page arrest affidavit for Fotis Dulos laying out step-by-step their allegations of evidence tampering in his wife's disappearance. There were blood stains in his estranged wife's New Canaan home, missing vehicle seats, a mystery trip to an auto detailer and a license plate in a drain, among other reported pieces to the puzzle. Read the full affidavit below.

Fotis Dulos has denied the tampering charges that were filed against him. Most of his court hearings have been brief; and when he has spoken to the press, it has simply been to profess his love for his five children and say how much he misses them. The five children have been living with Jennifer Dulos' mother, Gloria Farber, in her Upper East Side townhouse, supposedly under armed bodyguard protection, since their mother went missing. Fotis Dulos has been banned from any sort of contact with the kids.

Farber has filed for sole custody of the children; Fotis Dulos has battled her claim and recently sought to dissolve his divorce proceedings, arguing that his estranged wife has not been present to appear in court to propel them forward. As for what happened to Jennifer Dulos, Fotis Dulos and his attorneys have offered a series of scenarios, including one where Jennifer Dulos ran off to punish him, like the female lead in the movie "Gone Girl."

In an exclusive one-on-one interview with NBC 4 New York, Fotis Dulos asked that the public wait for all the facts to come out.

"I know what I've done, I know what I haven't done," he told NBC 4 New York in July, about two months after his wife vanished.

In that interview, he sent his prayers to Jennifer's family, and said that any notion he wished her ill was "ludicrous."

"I had my differences with Jennifer like many people do when they go through a marriage, but that doesn’t mean that I wish her ill in any way ... I never wanted Jennifer out of the way, " he said.

Jennifer Dulos' family has eviscerated Fotis Dulos' defenses at every turn.