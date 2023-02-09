Mike Pence

Former VP Mike Pence Subpoenaed by Special Counsel Leading Trump Investigations

Special Counsel Jack Smith was appointed in November by Attorney General Merrick Garland

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating former President Donald Trump, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Special Counsel Jack Smith was appointed in November by Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead the Justice Department's Trump probes, which include whether Trump or his allies unlawfully interfered in the 2020 election as well as the investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents after he left office.

It is unclear what information Smith is seeking from Pence.

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he did not have the power to overturn the results of the 2020 election, contradicting the false claims of former President Trump.
For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Mike Pence
