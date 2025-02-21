Washington DC

Ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio arrested on Capitol Hill

The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers had just wrapped up an event, police say

By Gina Cook and NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys, was arrested Friday outside the U.S. Capitol, police say.

U.S. Capitol Police officers saw Tarrio hit a woman's arm when she put a cell phone up to his face as they were walking in the area of Delaware Avenue and D Street NE, police said.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

When onlookers asked why he’d been detained, Tarrio told them, “a lady stuck her phone in my face so I [inaudible] her phone,” NBC News reports.

Police said the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers had just wrapped up a news conference when the confrontation happened about 2:30 p.m.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The woman was among counter protesters at the event.

Washington DC 47 mins ago

Ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio arrested on Capitol Hill

Capitol Riot Jan 21

Ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio among Jan. 6 defendants granted Trump pardon

Inauguration Day Jan 20

Proud Boys seen marching and chanting in DC streets as Trump sworn in

Video shows officers putting Tarrio into the back of a police van.

Police said he was charged with simple assault.

Tarrio had been serving a 22 year sentence in federal prison on charges including seditious conspiracy for his role in the the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack until President Donald Trump commuted his sentence last month.

Stay with News4 for more information on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Washington DC
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us