Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump's bond is set at $200,000 in Georgia case

The bond agreement was outlined in a court filing signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Trump's defense attorneys

DES MOINES, IA August 12, 2023: Former President Donald Trump greets visitors at the Iowa Pork Producers booth during the 2023 Iowa State Fair at the Iowa State Fair Grounds on Saturday August 12, 2023.
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Donald Trump's bond has been set at $200,000 in the Georgia case accusing the former president of scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss, according to court papers filed Monday.

Trump was charged last week in the case alongside 18 allies. It's the fourth criminal case against the former president who is campaigning to reclaim the White House in 2024.

There were 19 total defendants, including Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.
