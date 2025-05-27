Olympics

Former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton charged with DUI in West Virginia

The legendary Olympic gymnast was arrested on May 17, according to court records.

By Mirna Alsharif and Meriam Bouarrouj | NBC News

Mary Lou Retton
Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Former gymnast Mary Lou Retton was charged with driving under the influence in West Virginia earlier this month, according to records filed in the Magistrate Court of Marion County.

According to court records, the legendary Olympic gymnast was arrested on May 17. It is not clear at this time what happened before her arrest.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Fairmont Police Department and Marion County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Retton, 57, posted a $1,500 bond, according to online records. NBC News reached out to a representative for Retton for comment.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Retton became the first American woman to win an Olympic individual all-around gold when she edged out Romania’s Ecaterina Szabo in the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

That golden moment cemented her fame as one of the country’s most famous gymnasts. She was the first female athlete depicted on a Wheaties box.

Last year, the former athlete said she faced "death in the eyes" while in intensive care in 2023 with a life-threatening bout of pneumonia. After leaving the hospital, she required the help of a nasal oxygen tube to breathe, and said she was dealing with ongoing health issues.

U.S. & World

Trump administration 5 hours ago

Live updates: Members of Congress return to districts after House advances agenda bill

Trump administration 12 mins ago

Blocked from Harvard, the world's star students weigh staying in Asia and Europe

Months later, Retton told NBC News that doctors "still don't know" exactly what illness is continuing to impact her lungs.

"They’re calling it a rare form of pneumonia," she said last year.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Olympics
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us