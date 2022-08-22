Former Janitor Becomes California School's New Principal

From student to janitor to principal, a California school district has a new leader in charge.

Mike Huss has taken the reigns at Ione Elementary School, located about an hour outside Sacramento. After graduating high school, he became the school's janitor, but said he could never see himself with a career in education, according to reporting from NBC-affiliate KCRA.

However, his family and friends said otherwise.

The station reported that those close to Huss saw how he interacted with the students and pushed him to get a teaching degree — and he did.

“I wanted to show my young son that if your dad can do this, if your dad can be the school janitor coaching youth sports, maintain a good grade point average and become a school teacher, you can accomplish anything in this life, son,” Huss told KCRA.

The new principal previously started a summer bike-riding group so students would have an outlet to stay active over breaks. He added that every Wednesday, he walks to school with the kids.

Those who work with Huss said the students have a strong connection to him and now have a chance to see his opportunity as an inspiration.

“I think it’s neat when people can stay in their community and there’s opportunities like this. The kids aren’t used to seeing him in the office, so we have kids come in all day long asking, ‘Is Mr. Huss busy?'” the school’s office administrator, Melanie Cortez, said.

For Huss, he hopes to be motivation for his students to achieve their goals and aspirations.

“I’m trying to help students believe in themselves that they can accomplish great things if they just stay the course,” Huss said.

