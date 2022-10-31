Paul Pelosi Speaks to Investigators From SF Hospital Bed Days After Attack: Report

Paul Pelosi is awake and coherent and talking with investigators from his hospital bed days after he was attacked and brutally beaten in a home invasion early Friday, according to a report from NBC News, citing a source with knowledge of the investigation.

On Sunday, investigators from San Francisco police, Capitol Police, the FBI and the San Francisco District Attorney's Office took Pelosi's testimony, NBC News reported. Pelosi has all of his cognitive functioning and appeared to remember everything as he recounted his version of the events, according to the report.

Meanwhile, federal charges were filed Monday against the suspect, David DePape, in the attack on Pelosi. Prosecutors announced charges of attempted kidnapping and retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member.

The San Francisco DA's Office also is expected to charge DePape with attempted murder and several other felonies.

Over the weekend, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins clarified details about the day of the attack, including that Pelosi was alone in the Pacific Heights home at the time of the attack.

Police said zip ties were found at the scene, though they didn't say how many.

Jenkins confirmed that "at the time the suspect entered the Pelosi home, he was in fact in search of Mrs. (Nancy) Pelosi."

"At this time, there’s no evidence in our possession to support that the suspect knew Mr. Pelosi prior to this incident," Jenkins said.

DePape, 42, was arrested Friday after San Francisco officers witnessed him attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer inside the Pelosi home on Broadway. Pelosi has since been recovering at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital from multiple injuries, including a fractured skull that required surgery.

DePape, who also was hospitalized for unknown injuries, is expected to be charged with attempted murder, residential burglary and other felonies. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.