Ford recalled hundreds of thousands of vehicles because of concerns over battery failure issues, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The recall affects certain 2021-2023 Bronco Sport SUVs and 2022-2023 Maverick pickup trucks. Approximately 272,817 vehicles are part of the recall.

The NHTSA said the 12-volt battery may experience "degradation and suddenly fail."

"Battery failure can result in a loss of electrical accessories, including the hazard lights, or cause a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash," the recall notice stated.

Ford said that this was a supplier manufacturing defect.

Owner notification letters will be mailed out around Feb. 3. The recalled vehicles should be inspected and, if necessary, a dealer will replace the 12-volt battery free of charge.

