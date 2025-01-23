Recalls

Ford recalling Bronco Sport and Maverick vehicles for battery failure issues

The recall affects certain 2021-2023 Bronco Sport SUVs and 2022-2023 Maverick pickup trucks.

By Minyvonne Burke | NBC News

Bronco Sport
Ford

Ford recalled hundreds of thousands of vehicles because of concerns over battery failure issues, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The recall affects certain 2021-2023 Bronco Sport SUVs and 2022-2023 Maverick pickup trucks. Approximately 272,817 vehicles are part of the recall.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The NHTSA said the 12-volt battery may experience "degradation and suddenly fail."

"Battery failure can result in a loss of electrical accessories, including the hazard lights, or cause a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash," the recall notice stated.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Ford said that this was a supplier manufacturing defect.

Owner notification letters will be mailed out around Feb. 3. The recalled vehicles should be inspected and, if necessary, a dealer will replace the 12-volt battery free of charge.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us