Ford Mustang Steve McQueen Drove in ‘Bullitt’ Sells for $3.4 Million at Auction

The iconic 1968 Ford Mustang GT, Steve McQueen's ride in the movie "Bullitt," sold for $3.4 million at auction on Friday. The car was sold at the Mecum Auctions in Kissimmee, Florida.

The car has belonged to the Kiernan family since the early 1970s when the car was purchased by Robert Kiernan of Madison, New Jersey for just $6,000.

Steve McQueen reportedly tried to buy it back from him, but Kiernan refused to sell it back.

Mecum Auctions

The Bullitt Mustang ended up staying in the Kiernan family's D.C.-area garage for decades. Upon Kiernan's passing in 2014, the car was passed down to his son Sean who was inspired to get the car back up and running.

Sean Kiernan restored the car in secret on his own before unveiling it to the public. News4's Leon Harris rode shotgun in the car with Kiernan in 2018 before the car went up for auction.

The car chase in "Bullitt" remains one of the most memorable car chases in cinema history, setting the standard for car chases to come.