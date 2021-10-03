HOLIDAYS 2021

For Holiday Parties, CDC Says Using a ‘Window Fan' Is Advisable

The agency released its guidance on upcoming celebrations, including gathering outdoors and staying 6 feet apart

By Dennis Romero | NBC News

Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released recommendations Saturday for the upcoming holiday season, including the idea of using a window fan to keep air at an indoor party as fresh as possible.

The CDC appears to be suggesting that circulating air indoors can ward off the airborne coronavirus, or at least reduce its chances of spreading during home gatherings.

"If celebrating indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible," its holiday celebrations guidance states. "You can use a window fan in one of the open windows to blow air out of the window. This will pull fresh air in through the other open windows."

That said, even if the worst of summer's pandemic wave might have passed, the CDC would much rather Americans not gather indoors with loved ones or visitors this winter.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

HOLIDAYS 2021coronavirusCOVID-19ChristmasThanksgiving
