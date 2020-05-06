Flushing Sound Heard on Supreme Court Conference Call

A Supreme Court argument showed Wednesday that it's not just office co-workers who sometimes have difficulty finding the "mute" button during a conference call.
Amid oral arguments in Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants, an unexpected sound projected clearly across the court's live audio stream: Someone flushed a toilet.
The distinctive flush came as Roman Martinez, the attorney representing the American Association of Political Consultants, was presenting his case before the court.
