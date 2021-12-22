Fla. Man Tells Police Drugs Found Wrapped Around Penis Aren't His

Florida authorities said they found cocaine and methamphetamine wrapped around a man's penis during a traffic stop, but the man denied the drugs were his.
Pinellas County sheriff's deputies said they stopped a vehicle driving without its lights on at 4 a.m. last Saturday. WFLA-TV reports the driver was arrested on charges of DUI and marijuana possession.
Authorities said they found a gun under the passenger’s seat while searching the car and discovered the bags of cocaine and methamphetamine while searching the 34-year-old passenger.
The man said the drugs were not his, but didn't say who the drugs belonged to, according to the arrest report.
U.S. & World
The passenger was arrested on four felony charges including possession of cocaine, meth, ammunition and a firearm.