Florida man faces DUI manslaughter after woman falls from golf cart and dies

His passenger, a 60-year-old woman from Illinois, fell out of the golf cart and suffered serious injuries, NBC affiliate WESH reported.

By NBC6

A Florida man is facing a DUI manslaughter charge after a passenger in the golf cart he was driving fell off and died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Richard Allen Keil, 58, resident of a community in central Florida called The Villages, was driving a golf cart around 12:49 a.m. on Sunday on San Marino Drive when he swerved to avoid a parked vehicle, authorities said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

FHP arrested Keil for DUI manslaughter after troopers found him to be impaired.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

