Watch Florida Deputy save life of 6-month-old baby after a motorcyclist crashes into car

A Florida deputy was at the right place at the right time after a motorcyclist crashed into a car at a high rate of speed and smashed through the rear window, pinning the child.

According to a news release, Charlotte County Deputy Sgt. Dave Musgrove was driving on a street in Englewood, when a motorcycle sped by him in excess of 100 MPH on February 8th.

Few seconds later, Sgt. Musgrove noticed a cloud of dust ahead of him and noticed the motorcyclist that just sped by him had hit a vehicle as it traveled on S. McCall Road.

After approaching the crash, Sgt Musgrove saw that the motorcyclist, who was deceased, had been thrown off the bike and become wedged into the rear window of the driver’s side of the car.

As Sgt. Musgrove approached the car, he heard crying coming from the vehicle, to which the driver yelled at him to check on her two kids in the back seat.

Sgt. Musgrove was able to open the rear passenger side door and managed to remove a small child in a booster seat, but the mother yelled that there was another child in the back seat.

After securing the first child with a civilian who had stopped to help, Sgt. Musgrove went back into the car and noticed the 6-month-old baby was pinned underneath the body of the motorcyclist.

Sgt. Musgrove and some bystanders were able to remove the deceased motorcyclist from the wreckage and pulled the baby, who had no pulse, out from the wreck.

Immediately, Sgt. Musgrove started chest compressions despite having no signs of life. Shortly after, the baby inhaled deeply, and EMS personnel stepped up to continue the lifesaving efforts, confirming the baby had a pulse again.

“The actions of Sgt. Musgrove are to be commended. His poise and calm demeanor in a scene of chaos and tragedy ultimately saved the life of a beautiful child,” said the Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell in the press release. “I want to thank the bystanders who came to his aid as well, allowing him to focus on the immediate need of the baby. This was a senseless accident that resulted in a life lost, but it would have been two lives had Dave not been there. Still, I offer my thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of the motorcyclist, and I ask that you keep this mother and her children in your prayers.”

Currently, the baby is alive and receiving treatment, while the mother and her other child are also doing well after the crash, the press release said.