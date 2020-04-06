coronavirus

Florida Deputies Rescue Dog From Boat After Owner Gets Coronavirus

Deputies rescued a German Shepherd named Sassy from a boat after its owner was hospitalized

Martin County Sheriff's Office

Officials say Florida deputies rescued a German Shepherd named Sassy from a boat after its owner was hospitalized with coronavirus.

TC Palm newspapers reported that the man and dog lived together on the boat moored in an area known as Manatee Pocket near Stuart, Florida. The man, whose identity was not released, asked the deputies to take the stranded dog off the boat.

Authorities say a group of deputies dressed in full personal protective gear went to the boat Friday and got Sassy. She was taken to a facility to be cared for until she can be reunited with her owner.

MCSO ANIMAL SERVICES OFFICERS, MARINE DEPUTIES RESCUE DOG LEFT BEHIND ON BOAT AFTER OWNER HOSPITALIZED FOR COVID-19...

Posted by Martin County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 3, 2020
