Florida Bear Stuck for Weeks With Plastic Jar on Head Finally Freed

After weeks of searching for a bear seen stuck with a plastic jar on her head, wildlife officials in Florida were finally able to locate and free her with the help of a tranquilizer dart.

NBC2 News reports the 250-pound bear was first seen weeks ago but Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials were only able to better pinpoint the bear's location after she recently appeared on a Collier County resident's surveillance camera.

FWC officials suspect the plastic jar came from an automatic pet feeder.

