‘Alligator Alcatraz': Florida AG proposes new migrant detention center in Everglades

Attorney General James Uthmeier said the facility could be built at the Miami-Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, which he described as "virtually abandoned."

Florida's attorney general is proposing a new site in the Everglades to hold immigrants who entered the United States illegally that he's calling "Alligator Alcatraz."

Attorney General James Uthmeier posted video on X Thursday with his pitch for the new holding facility.

Uthmeier said the facility could be built at the Miami-Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport off Tamiami Trail, which he described as "virtually abandoned."

The facility could be operational within 30 to 60 days of construction and house up to 1,000 immigrants who entered the country illegally, Uthmeier said.

"You don't need to invest that much in the perimeter. People get out, there's not that much waiting for them other than alligators and pythons," Uthmeier said in a video posted on X. "Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide."

The Department of Homeland Security reposted the video, but it's not clear if the proposal will move forward.

Florida
