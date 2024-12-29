Jimmy Carter

Flags will fly at half-staff to honor Jimmy Carter

The American flag will be flying at half-staff for the next month in honor of President Carter.

By Janete Weinstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

One of the most visible of the customs that govern traditions following the of a U.S. president includes lowering the American flag to half-staff on government buildings -- from the White House to local schools.

A flag flying at half-staff is a sign the whole nation is in mourning.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The flag will be lowered to half-staff at all federal buildings until January 28, 2025 in honor of the life and legacy of former President Jimmy Carter, who died Dec 29.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the flag flies at half-staff for 30 days at all federal buildings, grounds and naval vessels throughout the United States and its territories and possessions 30 days following the death of a president or former president.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The White House flag was lowered to half-staff on Sunday after Carter's passing.

Jimmy Carter legacy

Jimmy Carter 3 hours ago

Former President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

Jimmy Carter 3 hours ago

Jimmy Carter's life in pictures

This article tagged under:

Jimmy Carter
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us