Five Undocumented Children, Including Infant, Abandoned at US-Mexico Border

Five young undocumented migrants, including a 2-year-old and an infant, were by themselves when they were apprehended in South Texas at the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said Monday.

The oldest of the migrants, all of whom were girls from Honduras and Guatemala, was 7, Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. None needed medical attention, the agency said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

An agent with Customs and Border Patrol spotted the girls near Normandy, about 2½ hours southwest of San Antonio, on Sunday, the agency said.

"It is heartbreaking to find such small children fending for themselves in the middle of nowhere," said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero.

Read the full story here on NBCNews.com

Undocumented farm workers put themselves at risk for COVID-19 to keep the country fed during the pandemic. Now a bill sponsored by Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a senior Democrat from California, would give them a path to legal residency.