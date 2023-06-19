North Carolina

Five people, including 2 juveniles killed in house fire in rural North Carolina

Three adults and two juveniles died in the fire, investigators with the sheriff’s office said.

WRAL

Five people were killed in a house fire in a rural North Carolina town on Sunday, authorities said.

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office told news outlets that the cause of the fire in the Broadway community was under investigation, and it could provide few details.

Three adults and two juveniles died in the fire, investigators with the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies blocked off the road leading to the house as fire officials investigated the cause.

Broadway is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Raleigh.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

North Carolinafire
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us