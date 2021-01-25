First Dogs Champ and Major Biden Officially Move Into White House

Welcome to Washington, Champ and Major!

The "first dogs" joined President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House on Sunday. The Bidens had wanted to get settled in at 1600 Penn before bringing Champ and Major to D.C. from Delaware, a White House official said.

"Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace and Major loved running around on the South Lawn," said Michael LaRosa, the first lady's press secretary.

Official White House photos by Adam Schultz.

4 photos
1/4
Official White House photo by Adam Schultz
2/4
Official White House photo by Adam Schultz
3/4
Official White House photo by Adam Schultz
4/4
Official White House photo by Adam Schultz

This article tagged under:

White House

More Photo Galleries

Inauguration Day in Photos
Inauguration Day in Photos
Viewers Share Photos as Snow Falls on North Texas – Gallery IX
Viewers Share Photos as Snow Falls on North Texas – Gallery IX
Viewers Share Photos as Snow Falls on North Texas – Gallery VIII
Viewers Share Photos as Snow Falls on North Texas – Gallery VIII
Viewers Share Photos as Snow Falls on North Texas – Gallery VII
Viewers Share Photos as Snow Falls on North Texas – Gallery VII
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us