Firefighters to the Rescue for Dog’s ‘Ruff’ Morning

"A really unique situation," one firefighter said

Dog rescue in Middletown 1200
Middletown Fire Department

Firefighters come to the rescue on a daily basis, but the rescue of a dog in Middletown was out of the ordinary.

Firefighters responded to Hendley Street around 7:30 a.m. Friday after a resident spotted a Great Dane on a neighbor’s roof.

Firefighters said the dog’s owners were at work, so firefighter Mike Souza climbed a ladder to rescue the dog.

U.S. & World

Harvey Weinstein 11 hours ago

‘A New Day’: Harvey Weinstein Convicted, Led Away in Cuffs

coronavirus 12 hours ago

Dow Plunges 1,000 Points on Coronavirus Fears, 3.5% Drop Is Worst in 2 Years

At first, the pup growled, but it soon warmed up to Souza, who guided the dog back through the open window.

“He had to really scooch to get back in because he was really tall,” Souza said. “I think he was happy to be back inside!”

Souza, who has been on the job for 28 years, said this was a first for him.

“A really unique situation, a unique call,” he said.

A woman who identified herself as the dog's owner responded to the Facebook post said the dog was in the basement with her other Great Dane and he is a "Houdini" who apparently pushed his way through a locked door and opened windows to get outside and "say hello to all the new neighbors."

Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us