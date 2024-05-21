Ecuador

Firefighter dogs who rescued people from natural disasters are honored in Ecuador as they retire

The dogs’ new owners were selected carefully after meeting certain requirements.

By The Associated Press

AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa

Five rescue dogs were honored by Ecuador’s Fire Department on Monday at a ceremony formally retiring them after seven years of service and turning them over to new adoptive owners.

Lt. Col. Esteban Cardenas said the dogs — Ares, Kratos, Zeus, Titan and Gaia — were part of the first class of canines used by the department's rescue unit, which works with German shepherds and golden retrievers.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Cardenas recalled some of their feats, including aiding in finding survivors of earthquakes and landslides across Ecuador and abroad, including a mission to Mexico in 2017.

He said veterinarian reports had suggested it was time to retire the five dogs.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“Today for us is a day of mixed feelings. We really would not want them to leave. We would have liked to have them with us in our ranks,” Cardenas said.

The dogs’ new owners were selected carefully after meeting certain requirements, he said.

Gaia’s new owner, Valeria Zevallos, said she was amazed by her new pet’s previous career of saving lives.

U.S. & World

Oregon 2 hours ago

Hiker dies after falling from trail in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge, officials say

NRA 3 hours ago

NRA names new CEO and president after past leader found liable for wrongly spending millions

“Many adventures await us now. After her work adventures, family adventures,” she said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Ecuador
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us