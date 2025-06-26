Fireball seen shooting across the sky in Southeast U.S. may be from meteor

A possible meteorite was spotted shooting through the sky in the Southeastern U.S. on Thursday.

The National Weather Service office in Charleston said there were "many reports of a fireball" across the region just before noon.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“It is not certain, but the satellite-based lightning detection shows a streak within cloud free sky over the NC/VA border, over Gasbury, VA,” between 11:51 to 11:56 a.m., the weather service said.

Videos shared on social media showed the fireball shoot down into a wooded area in South Carolina.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Kathryn Farr shared video of her car’s dashcam as she was driving south on Interstate 85 toward Anderson, South Carolina, around 12:25 p.m.

“Not something you see everyday,” she wrote on Facebook.

Another view from Andrew Corley Road in Lexington, South Carolina, showed the suspected meteorite burning bright white with an orange flame tail before fizzling into a wooded area.

The Newton County sheriff’s office in Georgia said it was notified by the National Weather Service that the fireball was likely a meteor, “and they believe more could possibly be on the way.”

“At this time, we do not have any information on where the meteor may have landed,” the sheriff’s office said, noting the fireball was reported by residents in and around Covington.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: