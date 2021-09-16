Crews Install Fencing Around US Capitol Ahead of Saturday Rally

Crews are working to surround the U.S. Capitol with fencing in preparation for a rally Saturday that has law enforcement on high alert.

The Justice for J6 rally is planned for Saturday outside the Capitol. The rally is in support of the rioters who violently stormed the building on Jan. 6.

Trucks carrying concrete barriers and tall fences began to arrive Wednesday evening and crews are expected to complete installation Thursday morning.

The fencing is set to stretch down Constitution Avenue, First Street and Independence Avenue, blocking off the Capitol building and grounds. Numerous streets will be closed and parking restrictions will be in place, D.C. police said.

Expect a large presence of law enforcement agencies in Washington, D.C.

D.C. and Capitol police say they will have “all hands on deck.” Capitol Police announced Wednesday it asked the DOD for the help of the National Guard if tensions rise.

"As we look across social media, there are calls on some of the disparate sites for folks to come armed. We’ve seen that before on a lot of our other events. So, this is reminding folks that come to the District what our laws are here and that, you know, you can't carry a gun here," D.C. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chris Geldart told News4 on Tuesday.

Rally organizers say they want to show support for hundreds of people arrested in connection with the Capitol riot, but don’t want violence.

“Anybody that violates those guidelines, we just assume is there to cause trouble,” organizer Matt Braynard said. “We will alert the Capitol Police to them, we have our own diplomatic security team.”

The Capitol Police Board approved a plan Monday to bring back the temporary fence around the Capitol.

Fencing was installed in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot and stayed up for months, but restricting access to “the People’s House” has been controversial among residents and visitors who use the grounds to get around D.C. or for recreation.

In July, D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton cheered the removal of that fencing, calling it an “enormous victory for D.C. residents.”

