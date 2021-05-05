Kim Kardashian

Feds Seek Forfeiture of Ancient Roman Statue That Was Headed to Kim Kardashian

Italian officials believe the statue is from the 1st or 2nd centuries and was originally looted or illegally exported

In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo, Kim Kardashian West of "The Justice Project" speaks onstage during the 2020 Winter TCA Tour Day 12 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena in Pasadena, California.
Federal prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of an ancient Roman sculpture that was on its way to Kim Kardashian when it was seized at Los Angeles' port five years ago, NBC News reports.

Italian officials think the sculpture, described as "Fragment of Myron's Samian Athena, Limestone, Roman, 1st – 2nd century A.D.," was originally looted from Italy, and they want it returned, according to a civil complaint for forfeiture filed in federal court in Los Angeles last week.

The case dates to 2016, when the antique statue arrived at the Port of Los Angeles and immediately caught the attention of U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

The broker provided a form to the CBP that listed the consignee, or buyer, and importer as "Kim Kardashian dba Noel Roberts Trust." However, documents in the case do not allege any wrongdoing by Kardashian, and there are no claims that she was aware of any possible issues with the statue. Representatives for Kardashian did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday evening.

