FDA Confirms Adderall Shortage as Largest Manufacturer Warns of Delays Through End of the Year

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday confirmed a nationwide shortage of the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder medication Adderall, more than two months after some pharmacies reported difficulties filling prescriptions.

The shortage affects the immediate-release form of Adderall, a stimulant that helps manage ADHD symptoms.

The FDA said in a statement that it was in “frequent communication with all manufacturers of amphetamine mixed salts, and one of those companies, Teva, is experiencing ongoing intermittent manufacturing delays.”

Teva Pharmaceuticals is the country’s largest manufacturer of Adderall. It first reported delays in filling orders in August, attributing them to a labor shortage on its packaging line that it said had since been resolved.

