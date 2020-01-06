FBI Seeks Apple’s Help in Unlocking Phones of Suspected Pensacola Naval Station Gunman

The FBI is asking Apple to help unlock two iPhones that investigators think were owned by Mohamed Saeed Alshamrani, the man accused in last month's shooting attack at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida that killed three people.

In a letter sent late Monday to Apple's general counsel, the FBI said that although it has court permission to search the contents of the phones, both are password-protected.

The letter, from FBI General Counsel Dana Boente, said officials have sought help from other federal agencies as well as experts in foreign countries and "familiar contacts in the third-party vendor community."

