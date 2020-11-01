FBI Probing Alleged Harassment of Biden Campaign Bus by Trump Supporters in Texas

The FBI is investigating a Friday incident in which supporters of President Donald Trump swarmed a Joe Biden campaign bus and tried to drive it off the road in Texas, according to multiple reports. A spokesperson for the FBI field office in San Antonio told CNN and other outlets on Sunday they were "aware of the incident and investigating" as the story circulated on social media.

A caravan of Trump supporters trailed the Biden campaign bus on I-35 in Central Texas, and two collided vehicles while driving close to the bus, NBC News reported, citing local officials and videos posted online.

Trump later tweeted a video of the incident, saying "I LOVE TEXAS!"

The Biden campaign said it notified local law enforcement of the incident and canceled an event scheduled for later Friday in Austin. Speaking at a canvass kickoff in Philadelphia, Biden denounced the incident and also referenced reports that Trump supporters shut down a major roadway in New Jersey.

“We’ve never had anything like this. At least we’ve never had a president who thinks it’s a good thing,” Biden said.