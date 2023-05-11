FBI Declines to Provide House Chairman With Document He Claims Will Implicate Biden in ‘Criminal Scheme'

The FBI on Wednesday rejected a request from House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer to provide access to sensitive law enforcement materials that some congressional Republicans insist will reveal criminal activity involving Joe Biden from when he was vice president.

Comer, R-Ky., along with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, had initially requested the materials in a letter May 3 to the FBI, citing what they called “highly credible unclassified whistleblower disclosures” about an unclassified document detailing “an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.”

In his subpoena, Comer demanded that the FBI produce what are known as FD-1023 forms — records of interactions with confidential sources — created or modified in June 2020 including the word “Biden,” along with any accompanying attachments or other documents.

The FBI responded in a letter Wednesday, with Christopher Dunham, the acting assistant director for congressional affairs, saying that while the FBI was committed to "beginning the constitutionally mandated accommodation process," it was also bound by Justice Department policy, which "strictly limits when and how confidential human source information can be provided outside of the FBI."

Comer blasted the FBI's response.“It’s clear from the FBI’s response that the unclassified record the Oversight Committee subpoenaed exists, but they are refusing to provide it to the Committee," he said in a statement. “We’ve asked the FBI to not only provide this record, but to also inform us what it did to investigate these allegations. The FBI has failed to do both."

