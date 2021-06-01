Doral

FBI Announces $25K Reward 5 Years After Disappearance of Fla. Woman, Daughter

Liliana Moreno and her daughter Daniela were last seen on May 30, 2016.

The FBI Miami Division announced a $25,000 reward Tuesday for more information in the disappearance of a South Florida mother and her young daughter, who vanished without a trace five years ago.

Liliana Moreno and her daughter Daniela were last seen on May 30, 2016, in or near the Home Depot on Okeechobee Road in Hialeah. At the time of their disappearance, Liliana was 41 years old and Daniella was 8 years old. They haven't been heard from since.

"We have not forgotten about Liliana and Daniela. We have worked this case throughout the last five years," said Miami-Dade Det. Christopher Velano.

Following their disappearance, detectives searched their home in Doral and found a number of personal belongings and unfinished meal preparations, indicating that Liliana planned to return.

Law enforcement has not ruled out foul play.

Liliana's brother, Eduardo Moreno, said he knows the person of interest is still out there. Following the disappearance, investigators have pointed to Gustavo Castaño, Liliana's ex and Daniela's father, as a person of interest. But so far, investigators don't have enough information to make an arrest. He was questioned by detectives but never charged.

Detectives say Castaño went to pick them up and the couple got into an argument. Castaño told detectives he dropped the two off on Turnpike Avenue.

Anyone with information on the disappearance can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

This article tagged under:

Doralmissing person
