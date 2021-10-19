FBI

FBI Agents Swarm DC Home of Russian Oligarch Oleg Deripaska

An FBI spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home,” but wouldn’t elaborate

FILE - Oleg Deripaska looks on during a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 18, 2017.
Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images (File)

FBI agents swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News.

The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home,” but wouldn’t elaborate.

Deripaska is a billionaire oil tycoon with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He was among two dozen Russian oligarchs and officials who were sanctioned by the Treasury Department in April 2018.

A press release announcing the sanctions said Deripaska has been investigated for money laundering and accused of “threatening the lives of business rivals, illegally wiretapping a government official, and taking part in extortion and racketeering.”

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

