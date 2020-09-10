Fauci Says US Needs to ‘Hunker Down' for Fall and Winter

As the United States heads into flu season, Americans can't let up in the fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday.

Although the number of new daily cases of coronavirus in the U.S. has slowly been declining over the last two weeks, the country is still closing in on 200,000 deaths from COVID-19 and more than 6 million confirmed infections.

NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci says he expects the U.S. to have one or more successful vaccine candidates.

“We need to hunker down and get through this fall and winter, because it’s not going to be easy,” Fauci said during a panel of doctors from Harvard Medical School.

