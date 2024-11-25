Los Angeles

Father of missing Hawaii woman found dead in apparent suicide in Los Angeles: Police

Hannah Kobayashi's disappearance was reported after she missed a connecting flight from LAX to New York, where she was supposed to meet with family.

By Missael Soto and Eric Leonard

The father of a missing Hawaii woman, Ryan Kobayashi, has died after an apparent suicide, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The 58-year-old father had been searching for his daughter, 30-year-old Hannah Kobayashi, after she missed her connecting flight to New York from LAX. Hannah was supposed to meet with family on Nov. 8, according to family.

Kobayashi died after he jumped off from a parking structure near LAX sometime around 4 a.m. on Sunday, police confirmed.

A vigil was held outside of Crypto.com Arena Thursday for Hannah, who is still missing.

On Nov. 11, family members say they received strange text messages from Hannah about someone trying to steal her identity. All calls that day went straight to voicemail. The family has not heard from her since.

Surveillance footage shows Kobayashi boarding a Metro at Pico Station at 10 p.m. on Nov. 18.

“We’re trying to make them take us seriously because it’s been 11 days,” said Laire Pidgeon, Kobayashi’s aunt. “Just because she doesn’t have a mental illness and just because she is not elderly doesn’t mean something didn’t happen to her.”

Kobayashi was last seen wearing black leggings, a tie-dye sweatshirt and a green backpack. 

Any information regarding her whereabouts should be reported to the Los Angeles Police Department.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

