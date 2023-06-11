montecito heights

Cuteness overload: Adorable Coyote family caught on video playing outside California home

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A family of coyotes was spotted outside a home in Montecito Heights early Saturday morning. 

A home security camera caught the moment the mother coyote waited out on the driveway of the home. 

Soon a few of the pups begin to show up on camera, then even more rush out to join the mother and their siblings. 

At least six pups are seen in the video running around and playing until they follow behind their mother into the night. 

The homeowner believes the mother coyote and her babies may have built a den at the bottom of his home. 

This article tagged under:

montecito heightsCaliforniaanimal stories
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us