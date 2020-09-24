Russia

Facebook, Twitter Remove Russia-Linked Accounts Linked to Multiple Agencies

The number of accounts and their followers are a fraction of the size of similar campaigns that went viral in the lead-up to the 2016 election

Facebook and Twitter applications are seen on an Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in The Hague, The Netherlands on March 2, 2020.
Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook said Thursday it has removed accounts from three different disinformation campaigns, each with at least loose ties to the Kremlin, NBC News reports.

None of the three had a large following or were focused primarily on targeting Americans. But they shared similar tactics, and each came from a distinct Russia-linked agency, indicating the country's leadership is doubling down on building disinformation networks in the months before the U.S. election.

Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have since suspended the accounts that tried to cultivate followings to point users back to their websites.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

RussiaFacebookTwitter2020 Presidential Race
