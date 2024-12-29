Air Travel

FAA investigating close call between Delta, charter flights on LAX runway

The incident Friday afternoon involved an Atlanta-bound Delta flight and a charter jet carrying the Gonzaga University men's basketball team.

By Bill Feather

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation following a close call on a runway at Los Angeles International Airport.

The incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. Friday, as an Embraer E135 charter jet carrying the Gonzaga University Men’s Basketball team from Spokane, Washington had just landed and was taxiing to its gate at LAX.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The plane, operated by Denver-based charter flight company Key Lime Air, was instructed to hold at a certain point so it would not cross the runway into the path of an Atlanta-bound Delta Airlines commercial flight taking off.

The Gonzaga team's plane seemingly rolled past the intended holding point, leading the air traffic controller in the LAX tower to tell it to "STOP, STOP, STOP."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"Air traffic controllers directed Key Lime Air Flight 563 to hold short of crossing a runway at Los Angeles International Airport because a second aircraft was taking off from the runway at the time," an FAA spokesperson confirmed.

"When the Embraer E135 jet proceeded to cross the hold bars, air traffic controllers told the pilots to stop. The jet never crossed the runway edge line," the spokesperson added, while also confirming the Federal agency had opened an investigation into the incident

The incident occurred as YouTube streamer Airline Video Live was streaming live the flights in and out of LAX airport. That livestream also includes live audio from the air traffic controllers.

U.S. & World

Louisiana 8 mins ago

Tugboat sinks in the Mississippi River after collision with tanker ship in Louisiana

Jimmy Carter 1 hour ago

Jimmy Carter's single term in office was a springboard for Black women in politics

“Key Lime Air takes pride in its pilots and training model, a regimen that demands the highest competency in the industry today. Safety of those entrusted to us is our highest priority," Jon Coleman, Senior Vice President of Key Lime Air, shared in a statement to NBC 4 Saturday.

"We are working within our own Safety Management System and with the FAA to determine the facts of the event and will respond accordingly, Colemann added.

A spokesperson for Gonzaga University did not wish to comment on the matter.

"Delta flight 471 operated as normal and we are not aware of any communication from the FAA regarding this flight," a communications manager for the airline said Saturday.

This article tagged under:

Air TravelLos AngelesFederal Aviation Administration
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us