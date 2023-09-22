F-35 fighter jets are only ‘mission capable' 55% of the time, new report says

Days after a $100 million F-35B crashed in rural South Carolina, a government watchdog report released Thursday highlights ongoing maintenance delays showing F-35 fighter jets are “mission capable” only 55% of the time.

“If the aircraft can only perform 55% of the time and the goal is 85 to 90% of the time, taxpayers are not getting their money’s worth,” said Diana Maurer, who authored the report for the Government Accountability Office.

The F-35 program, led by military contractor Lockheed Martin, is one of the Defense Department’s most expensive, costing taxpayers a total of $1.7 trillion over its lifespan.

Much of the program’s expense — $1.3 trillion — is the cost of maintaining and operating the fighter jets, the GAO report said.

Maurer said the fighter jet’s overall sustainment “rests entirely on Lockheed Martin and the sub-contractors it hires.” While that is not unique to the F-35, the GAO found that the contractor-led approach can cause delays.

