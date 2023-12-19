California

Ex-rock musician is a ‘person of interest' in California woman's disappearance, police say

Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann’s loved ones reported her missing after not hearing from her for more than a week

Alice Kamakaokalani Herrmann.
El Cerrito Police Department

A California woman has been missing for more than two weeks and her boyfriend, a former rock musician, is a person of interest in her disappearance, authorities said.

Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann, 61, of Capitola, was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12, according to a statement from the El Cerrito Police Department.

Herrmann’s loved ones reported her missing after not hearing from her for more than a week, police said in a statement on Saturday. She was last seen in Santa Cruz on Dec. 3, police said.

Read the full story on NBC News.com here

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

This article tagged under:

California
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us