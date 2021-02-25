capitol riot

Ex-Girlfriend Leads FBI to Capitol Riot Suspect Who Called Her a ‘Moron' in a Text: Feds

The Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, man was placed under house arrest until trial

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A woman turned in her ex-boyfriend to the FBI after he took a break during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to berate her in a text message, authorities said.

According to an affidavit by FBI Special Agent Christopher Dillon, Richard Michetti's one-time girlfriend gave authorities a series of texts that led to his arrest, including a 4:26 p.m. missive that read, "If you can't see the election was stolen, you're a moron."

The Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, man appeared in federal court in Philadelphia on Tuesday and was placed under house arrest until trial.

U.S. & World

Trump 7 hours ago

Manhattan DA Obtains Trump Tax Returns After Supreme Court Passes on Appeal

Saudi Arabia 16 hours ago

Biden Admin. to Release Report Blaming Saudi Crown Prince for Khashoggi Killing

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

capitol riot
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us