Where can evacuated people in LA find supplies, resources and aid?

As destructive wildfires continue to tear through Southern California, many donation centers were quickly overwhelmed with an outpouring of contributions from the community.
For evacuees, many of whom have been left with next to nothing, access to needed items like clothes, toiletries and even funds are going to be critical in the coming days and weeks.
Here's where evacuees can find food, clothing, disaster relief, pet care and other resources:
Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
Food, clothes, and other essentials
Santa Anita Park
Evacuees can visit the parking lot next to the race track at Santa Anita Park to find clothes, pillows, pallets of bottled water and other necessities.
The ad-hoc donation center, which was originally assembled in the Rose Bowl parking lot, also has a food station, where evacuees can get a free meal.
The center is open for pickups 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. P.T. Sunday and will be accepting donations until Sunday evening.
Los Angeles Regional Food Bank
The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has over 600 partner locations offering food and non-food items to evacuees, including some in areas under evacuation orders.
Evacuees can use the agency's Pantry Locator to find the bank closest to them.
World Central Kitchen
World Central Kitchen, founded by chef Jose Andres, has set up several mobile locations across Southern California, offering free hot meals to those impacted by the fires.
|Santa Anita Park parking lot
5:30pm - 9pm
|Jack In The Box
2125 North Windsor Ave.
Altadena
5:30pm - 10pm
|St Francis School
200 Foothill Blvd.
La Cañada Flintridge
12pm - 5pm
|Pasadena City College
1570 E Colorado Blvd.
Pasadena
5pm - 9pm
|Arco
Fair Oaks Avenue &, E Woodbury Rd
Altadena
1pm - 5pm
Shelter and recovery
YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles
The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles is offering emergency supplies and shelter, as well as free childcare for children of first responders, essential workers and families who have been displaced or evacuated, though there are limited spaces available. Children must be at least 4 years and 9 months old to attend the program.
The agency is also offering help replacing government documents like driver's licenses, Medi-Cal cards and CalFresh cards.
Find the closest YMCA location here.
Pet-friendly recreation centers
The Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation has turned seven recreation centers across Southern California into pet-friendly emergency shelters.
Find the closest shelter here.
FEMA Disaster Relief
Evacuees are encouraged to apply for financial disaster assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov.
Representatives from the agency will also be available at the following seven Los Angeles libraries to assist in person between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. PST Sunday and Monday:
|La Cañada Flintridge Library
4545 N. Oakwood Ave.
818-790-3330
|San Gabriel Library
500 S. Del Mar Ave.
626-287-0761
|La Crescenta Library
2809 Foothill Blvd.
818-248-5313
|Temple City Library
5939 Golden West Ave.
626-285-2136
|Live Oak Library
22 W. Live Oak Ave., Arcadia
626-446-8803
|West Hollywood Library
625 N. San Vicente Blvd.
310-652-5340
|San Fernando Library
217 N. Maclay Ave.
818-365-6928
A full list of FEMA resources is available at FEMA.gov/disaster/4856.
Pet care
LA Animal Services
Los Angeles Animal Services has several locations providing shelter, food, crates, bowls and blankets for pets, both big and small.
|Small Animals
|Large Animals
|Westwood Recreation Center
1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA, 90025
|Los Angeles Equestrian Center
480 Riverside Dr.
Burbank, CA, 91506
|Ritchie Valens Rec Center
10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd.
Pacoima, CA, 91331
|Hansen Dam Rec Centers
11770 Foothill Blvd.
Lake View Terrace, CA, 91342
Department of Animal Care and Control
LA's Department of Animal Care and Control is offering shelter to small and large animals at nine locations across Southern California. Find the full list here.