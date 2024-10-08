Massachusetts

Ethel Kennedy hospitalized following stroke, family says

Former Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Massachusetts, says his grandmother, Ethel Kennedy, had a stroke last week

Ethel Kennedy in 2017
Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Ethel Kennedy, the widow of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke last week, family said Tuesday.

Former Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Massachusetts, made the announcement on social media. He said Ethel, his grandmother, has been receiving treatment since her stroke on Thursday.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

"She is comfortable, she is getting the best care possible, and she is surrounded by family," her grandson wrote in a statement. "She is, as you may know, a strong woman who has led a remarkably fulfilling life. We are here looking after her."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The former congressman concluded his statement by asking people to keep his grandmother, who is 96, in their thoughts and prayers and to respect the Kennedy family's privacy.

More to come.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us