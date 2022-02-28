Estee Lauder

Estée Lauder Executive Ousted After Posting Racist Meme on Instagram

John Demsey was asked to leave the organization and has agreed to retire after posting content that contained a racial slur, the company says

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

A top executive with Estée Lauder is being forced out effective this week after posting a racist meme on social media, the company announced Monday.

John Demsey, executive group president of the cosmetics group based in New York City, “must leave the company” this week after sharing material on his Instagram account that does not "reflect the values of The Estée Lauder Companies,” a statement posted to the company's website said.

The statement said the post is "damaging to our efforts to drive inclusivity both inside and outside our walls" and does not "reflect the judgment we expect of our leaders."

