Elvis Presley's Graceland Starting Virtual Tours

Elvis Presley's Graceland is now offering online tours for fans around the world, including those who can't travel to the Tennessee tourist attraction during the coronavirus pandemic.

Graceland said the two-hour guided tours will take virtual visitors into Presley's former Memphis home, which has been turned into a museum, and through the Meditation Garden, where he is buried. The singer and actor died in Memphis on Aug. 16, 1977.

Also included in the $100 ticket is a tour of Presley's jet and a walk through the entertainment complex, which houses exhibits and artifacts related to Presley.

Graceland typically hosts hundreds of thousands of visitors a year. But the tourist attraction has seen a drop in visitors during the virus outbreak. Graceland was closed for several weeks last year and is now open for limited-capacity, in-person tours.

Virtual tours are scheduled for Jan. 27, Feb. 25, and March 25, with more dates expected.

