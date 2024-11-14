Elon Musk

Elon Musk's new ‘department' seeks ‘super high-IQ' staff for unpaid jobs

Musk is the CEO of SpaceX, which has $3.8 billion in contracts with federal agencies this year, according to government data. It’s not clear whether that spending is on the table for possible cuts

FILE – Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, left, and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump attend a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show on Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s new commission to slash government spending began soliciting applications for staff jobs Thursday, saying it wants to hire “revolutionaries” who score highly on IQ tests.

“We need super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting,” the so-called Department of Government Efficiency said in a post on X

“If that’s you, DM this account with your CV. Elon & Vivek will review the top 1% of applicants,” the post said.

Musk said separately that the jobs would be unpaid but “greatly help America.”“Indeed, this will be tedious work, make lots of enemies & compensation is zero,” he wrote. “What a great deal!”

Here are five things to know about Elon Musk.

President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday that he was appointing the two businessmen to jointly head up the advisory board to suggest spending cuts, target regulations for elimination and put forward ideas to restructure federal agencies. Musk and Ramaswamy have called for sweeping changes such as mass layoffs and deep cuts to federal programs.

Musk is the CEO of SpaceX, which has $3.8 billion in contracts with federal agencies this year, according to government data. It’s not clear whether that spending is on the table for possible cuts. He is also the CEO of Tesla and the owner of X.

On Wednesday, Musk called for cutting grant money to nonprofit groups.

“‘Government-funded non-governmental organizations’ is obviously a contradiction in terms,” he wrote on X. “They are just an illegal arm of the government.”

Ramaswamy is a former biotech company executive who lost to Trump in the Republican presidential primary this year.

The panel is called DOGE for short in a nod to an internet meme and cryptocurrency, though it won’t be an official federal department unless Congress passes a law to create it. Trump set a deadline of July 4, 2026, for the commission to complete its work.

Thousands of people have been replying to the DOGE account on X, including with suggested spending cuts. The DOGE account said Thursday that it was grateful to people for expressing interest in helping and that now it needs full-time staff.

“We don’t need more part-time idea generators,” the account said.

It’s not clear who is writing the account’s posts, though Musk has reposted the account’s statements in a signal of their apparent authenticity.

Elon Musk
